The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Acquired by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 120.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 230,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,546,000 after buying an additional 77,500 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 26,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,077,000. Ossiam raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 27,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 9,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.
The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.0 %
HIG stock opened at $100.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.82 and a twelve month high of $103.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.34.
The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.36%.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $1,847,801.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at $2,584,301.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 27,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $2,670,695.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,803.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $1,847,801.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,301.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,415 shares of company stock worth $11,705,195. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
HIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Argus increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.88.
View Our Latest Stock Report on The Hartford Financial Services Group
The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile
The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Hartford Financial Services Group
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- FuelCell Energy Ignites Short-Covering Rally, Don’t Buy Into It
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Can Robinhood Stock Double Again in 2024? Here’s Why It Might
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Marvell Technology Data Center Revenues Surge, But the Rest Fall
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.