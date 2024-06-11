The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Acquired by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 120.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 230,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,546,000 after buying an additional 77,500 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 26,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,077,000. Ossiam raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 27,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 9,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.0 %

HIG stock opened at $100.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.82 and a twelve month high of $103.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.34.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.09). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $1,847,801.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at $2,584,301.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 27,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $2,670,695.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,803.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $1,847,801.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,301.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,415 shares of company stock worth $11,705,195. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Argus increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.