Unigestion Holding SA Has $1.14 Million Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 50.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 34,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 270.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GL shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Globe Life from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Globe Life from $132.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Globe Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.33.

Insider Activity

In other Globe Life news, EVP Robert Edward Hensley purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.17 per share, for a total transaction of $205,425.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at $599,019.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Globe Life news, EVP Robert Edward Hensley purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.17 per share, for a total transaction of $205,425.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at $599,019.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca E. Zorn sold 2,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $179,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $536,860. 1.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Globe Life Price Performance

Shares of GL opened at $81.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.24. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.95 and a 52-week high of $132.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.81.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.01). Globe Life had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Further Reading

