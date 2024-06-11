Unigestion Holding SA Has $1.39 Million Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Unigestion Holding SA lessened its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 298.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 15,182 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth $464,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 277,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,103,000 after acquiring an additional 36,296 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,554,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth $11,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

NYSE SJM opened at $113.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.81 and a 200-day moving average of $120.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.23. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $106.32 and a 52-week high of $154.34.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.15%. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $399,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SJM shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.71.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

