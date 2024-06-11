Unigestion Holding SA Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $176.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $115.83 and a one year high of $179.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total value of $3,973,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,235,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,746,532.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total value of $3,973,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,235,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,746,532.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,254.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,458 shares of company stock valued at $25,538,973. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

