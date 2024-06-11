26,436 Shares in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Acquired by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Baird R W raised shares of Centene to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centene

In other Centene news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Centene Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of CNC stock opened at $69.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.95 and its 200-day moving average is $75.50. The stock has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.47. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $60.83 and a 52-week high of $81.42.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $40.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.43 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Centene Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.