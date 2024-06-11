Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 86,651 Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 86,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLRN. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Acelyrin in the third quarter worth $44,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Acelyrin during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Acelyrin by 608.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 9,203 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Acelyrin during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Acelyrin in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Acelyrin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Acelyrin from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Acelyrin from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Acelyrin Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of SLRN stock opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.51. The firm has a market cap of $466.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98. Acelyrin, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $29.88.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.57. Sell-side analysts predict that Acelyrin, Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acelyrin Profile

(Free Report)

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acelyrin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acelyrin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.