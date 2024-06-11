Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Sells 58,775 Shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 72.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,775 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Qiagen in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Qiagen by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Qiagen by 253.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Qiagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

QGEN opened at $44.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.42. Qiagen has a twelve month low of $34.74 and a twelve month high of $47.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.60.

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Qiagen from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Qiagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.48 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.95.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

