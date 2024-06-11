Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Takes $1.12 Million Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $675,183,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 201.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 534,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,639,000 after purchasing an additional 357,268 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 119.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 412,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,602,000 after purchasing an additional 224,554 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5,069.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 208,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,253,000 after acquiring an additional 204,615 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 776,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,233,000 after acquiring an additional 89,198 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $227.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.33.

Essex Property Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $269.37 on Tuesday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.85 and a 12-month high of $272.48. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $252.01 and its 200-day moving average is $242.17.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.80%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

