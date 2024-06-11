Sei Investments Co. Purchases 44,643 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 313,126 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,643 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $43,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 465 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In related news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total transaction of $2,043,795.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,091,941.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ross Stores news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total value of $329,285.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,257.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total transaction of $2,043,795.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,091,941.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,038 shares of company stock worth $10,526,384. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $144.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.90 and its 200 day moving average is $138.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.14 and a 1-year high of $151.12.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 24.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROST. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.58.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

