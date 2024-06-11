Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Saia were worth $49,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAIA. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its position in shares of Saia by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 95,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,951,000 after buying an additional 33,445 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Saia by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Saia by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 920,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $403,275,000 after acquiring an additional 519,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Saia by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 39,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,125,000 after acquiring an additional 14,915 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Saia

In other news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $407.00 per share, with a total value of $203,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $366,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Saia from $473.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $504.00 to $567.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $526.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $492.83.

Saia Stock Performance

Saia stock opened at $449.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $463.60 and a 200-day moving average of $483.17. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $295.12 and a 52 week high of $628.34.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.05). Saia had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $754.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.36 million. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

