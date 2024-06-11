iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA stock opened at $81.21 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $82.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.43 and a 200-day moving average of $77.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

