Verition Fund Management LLC Has $7.73 Million Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,873 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $7,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 7.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,480 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Solar by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,933 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 6.0% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 22,081 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,568,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 24.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,480 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 50.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 626,013 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $101,157,000 after acquiring an additional 210,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of FSLR opened at $279.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $286.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.73 and a 200-day moving average of $173.47.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 28.75%. The firm had revenue of $794.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total transaction of $4,409,049.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,419,797.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 4,646 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.92, for a total value of $1,267,986.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,496.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total transaction of $4,409,049.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,419,797.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,519 shares of company stock worth $13,324,756 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FSLR. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded First Solar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $187.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on First Solar from $359.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.64.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

