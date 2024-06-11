Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Purchased by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Kellanova in the fourth quarter worth approximately $647,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Kellanova by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 40,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 20,807 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kellanova by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 38,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 16,399 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Kellanova by 205.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 28,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 18,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Kellanova by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 72,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Kellanova Stock Down 0.9 %

K stock opened at $59.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.38. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $68.69. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 37.07%. Kellanova’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $4,326,458.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,231,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,904,579,145.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $588,490.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,769.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $4,326,458.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,231,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,904,579,145.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 865,600 shares of company stock valued at $50,366,486. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

K has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.85.

Read Our Latest Report on Kellanova

Kellanova Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.