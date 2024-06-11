PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Baird R W

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Baird R W from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

PWSC has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.80 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on PowerSchool from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.80 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PowerSchool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.52.

PowerSchool Stock Performance

Shares of PWSC opened at $22.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. PowerSchool has a one year low of $16.15 and a one year high of $25.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.10 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.60 and a 200 day moving average of $21.68.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $184.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PowerSchool will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Fred Studer sold 5,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $121,131.27. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 187,441 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,813.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other PowerSchool news, CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 16,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $355,468.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 515,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,393,149.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Fred Studer sold 5,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $121,131.27. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 187,441 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,813.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 356,103 shares of company stock worth $7,499,454. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in PowerSchool by 111.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in PowerSchool in the first quarter worth approximately $639,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in PowerSchool by 5.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,214,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,852,000 after purchasing an additional 62,870 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its stake in PowerSchool by 77.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in PowerSchool by 353.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

Further Reading

