Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Sold by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,423 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Select Water Solutions worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WTTR. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Select Water Solutions in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Select Water Solutions by 71.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 22,962 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Select Water Solutions by 2.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Select Water Solutions in the third quarter worth about $1,869,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Select Water Solutions by 113.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 946,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,526,000 after acquiring an additional 503,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Select Water Solutions news, COO Michael Skarke sold 13,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $131,257.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 380,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,994.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on WTTR shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Select Water Solutions in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Select Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of NYSE WTTR opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.53. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $366.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.29 million. Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Select Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

