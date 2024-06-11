Cullen Capital Management LLC Takes $518,000 Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,419.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,846 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $250,488,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth $142,796,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 681.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 691,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,398,000 after purchasing an additional 603,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $89,575,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $160.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.46 and its 200 day moving average is $154.62. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $163.81.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

