Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Has $1.55 Million Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

GDX stock opened at $34.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.05. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

