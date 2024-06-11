Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 42.3% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,952,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,304,000 after acquiring an additional 580,375 shares during the last quarter. Finepoint Capital LP raised its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 895,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,049,000 after acquiring an additional 563,584 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 1,270.7% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 411,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,439,000 after acquiring an additional 381,215 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 94.3% in the third quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 777,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,299,000 after acquiring an additional 377,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 188.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 340,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,420,000 after acquiring an additional 222,740 shares during the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MLTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.46.

NASDAQ:MLTX opened at $41.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.56 and a 200-day moving average of $50.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.95 and a beta of 1.25. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.31 and a twelve month high of $64.98.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). On average, analysts anticipate that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

