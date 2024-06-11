DEI (DEI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $24.81

DEI (DEI) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. DEI has a total market cap of $81.05 million and approximately $24.81 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEI token can now be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DEI has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.17 or 0.00116742 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00008774 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.