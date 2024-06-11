SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Reaches $0.70 on Major Exchanges

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.70 or 0.00001048 BTC on popular exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $701.53 million and $77.23 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 20% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00010240 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00010444 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66,964.08 or 1.00001701 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00012249 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.66 or 0.00090592 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,410,728,723 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,410,612,071.1643739 with 1,284,740,937.844635 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.6974288 USD and is down -4.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 258 active market(s) with $94,294,284.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

