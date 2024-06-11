Worldcoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $937.82 Million (WLD)

Worldcoin (WLD) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. Worldcoin has a market cap of $937.82 million and $295.81 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Worldcoin has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Worldcoin token can currently be purchased for about $3.93 or 0.00005872 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Worldcoin

Worldcoin was first traded on July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,499,572 tokens. The official message board for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org/blog. The official website for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 238,122,549.57928658 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 3.98614629 USD and is down -4.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 296 active market(s) with $422,065,203.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Worldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Worldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

