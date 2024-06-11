WhiteCoin Trading Up 12.8% This Week (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $3.69 million and $39,830.40 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.17 or 0.00116742 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00013821 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00008774 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000131 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000016 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001478 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 230.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

