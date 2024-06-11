Mina Trading Down 16.8% This Week (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. One Mina coin can now be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001043 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mina has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mina has a total market capitalization of $780.76 million and $25.71 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,167,221,377 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,326,483 coins. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,167,178,209.8400393 with 1,118,231,044.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.70395081 USD and is down -5.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 150 active market(s) with $25,449,552.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

