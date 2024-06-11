BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.21 Million

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. Over the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $831.61 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for about $66,964.08 or 1.00001701 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00010240 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00010444 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00012249 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.66 or 0.00090592 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000044 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 67,920.2318917 USD and is down -2.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,210,907.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

