State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in MetLife were worth $21,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $558,460,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in MetLife by 118.1% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,108,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474,449 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in MetLife by 806.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,607,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,840 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $52,752,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in MetLife by 54.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,126,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,790,000 after purchasing an additional 746,643 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.08.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of MET opened at $70.29 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.97 and a fifty-two week high of $74.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.55. The company has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.83. MetLife had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MetLife’s payout ratio is 74.91%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,893.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

