Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Holdings Reduced by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 101,257 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $21,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,961,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,269,949,000 after acquiring an additional 517,068 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $570,428,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,899,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $552,651,000 after acquiring an additional 121,057 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,788,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $362,569,000 after acquiring an additional 342,218 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,389,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,655,000 after acquiring an additional 376,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Valero Energy stock opened at $154.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $108.28 and a 1-year high of $184.79.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $184.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.53.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VLO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.