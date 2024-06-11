State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 69,243 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 340,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 69,243 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $20,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $478,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,885,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,199,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503,451 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $260,316,000. JANA Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth $206,507,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 660.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,328,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $183,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.74.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

FIS opened at $77.31 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $78.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.56, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.07.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,093.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

