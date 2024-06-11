State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $18.12 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 141,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,405 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $18,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 56,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after purchasing an additional 12,208 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 355,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,724,000 after buying an additional 94,039 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,235,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,738,000 after buying an additional 105,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 11,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.29.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.1 %

ICE opened at $133.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.74 and its 200-day moving average is $130.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.49 and a 1-year high of $140.43. The company has a market cap of $76.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $305,070.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,209.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 350,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $305,265.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 649,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,442.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $305,070.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,209.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,234 shares of company stock worth $8,668,823 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

