M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Holdings Lifted by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $143.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.50. The company has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $156.65.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.11). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.51%.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,182,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $6,709,317.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,481,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,182,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at $923,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,398 shares of company stock valued at $18,906,672 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MTB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on M&T Bank from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.04.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

