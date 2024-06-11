Prudential PLC Has $944,000 Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Prudential PLC raised its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KIM. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 26,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 8,524 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 767.2% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 296,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 262,502 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,001,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 81,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 46,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,861,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,677,000 after purchasing an additional 221,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $18.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.50. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 181.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.52.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

