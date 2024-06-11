XML Financial LLC Sells 506 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

XML Financial LLC trimmed its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $306,417,000. ETF Store Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 28,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,636,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,820,000 after purchasing an additional 518,009 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 660,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,988,000 after purchasing an additional 245,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 149,432 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. US Capital Advisors lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB opened at $41.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.64 and a 200-day moving average of $37.00. The company has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $41.89.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.83%.

Insider Activity

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

