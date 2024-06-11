Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Holdings Lifted by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,653 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:TGT opened at $148.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.19. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $68.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 49.38%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

