Unigestion Holding SA Buys 1,737 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 66.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 680.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 85,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,584,000 after buying an additional 74,387 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,750,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 642.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 81,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,707,000 after buying an additional 70,263 shares during the period. Crown Oak Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,032,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 186,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,361,000 after purchasing an additional 14,147 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BR. StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE BR opened at $196.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.26. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.09 and a 12 month high of $210.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $687,862.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,473,779.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $687,862.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,779.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,944.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.