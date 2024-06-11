Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA reduced its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 54,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAH stock opened at $98.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.98. The stock has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.11 and a 52-week high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus lowered their price target on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.57.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

