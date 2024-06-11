Unigestion Holding SA Takes Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WRB. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 4.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,065,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $829,511,000 after buying an additional 529,817 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 4.6% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,819,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $432,946,000 after buying an additional 302,212 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,793,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $409,735,000 after buying an additional 154,468 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,635,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,041,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,371,000 after buying an additional 39,594 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.38.

W. R. Berkley Stock Down 0.5 %

WRB stock opened at $79.77 on Tuesday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $56.36 and a 12-month high of $89.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.05.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About W. R. Berkley

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.