NexPoint Residential Trust’s (NXRT) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NXRT. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE:NXRT opened at $37.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.75. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $49.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.24 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,000 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $171,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,934.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,428,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 125,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 175.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 163,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 104,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

