NexPoint Residential Trust’s (NXRT) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.37% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also commented on NXRT. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NexPoint Residential Trust
NexPoint Residential Trust Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at NexPoint Residential Trust
In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,000 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $171,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,934.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.96% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexPoint Residential Trust
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,428,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 125,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 175.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 163,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 104,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.
NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile
NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NexPoint Residential Trust
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- FuelCell Energy Ignites Short-Covering Rally, Don’t Buy Into It
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Can Robinhood Stock Double Again in 2024? Here’s Why It Might
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Marvell Technology Data Center Revenues Surge, But the Rest Fall
Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.