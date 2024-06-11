Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Holdings Reduced by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 54.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,330,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,044,294,000 after buying an additional 1,006,223 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,225,987,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,825,465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,386,425,000 after acquiring an additional 170,063 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,025,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,343,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,019,122 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,338,203,000 after acquiring an additional 573,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,316.46, for a total transaction of $3,291,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,257,092.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,770 shares of company stock valued at $36,242,096. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $1,440.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,339.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1,237.25. The company has a market capitalization of $667.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.39, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $795.09 and a 52 week high of $1,449.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,850.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,371.04.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

