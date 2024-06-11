Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Takes $723,000 Position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 103,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NXE. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy during the third quarter valued at $132,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in NexGen Energy by 9.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 972,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,870,000 after buying an additional 84,400 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy in the third quarter worth about $28,000. FMR LLC increased its position in NexGen Energy by 99,379.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,674,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,882,000 after buying an additional 11,663,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in NexGen Energy by 11.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,374,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,147,000 after buying an additional 344,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:NXE opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $8.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NexGen Energy ( NYSE:NXE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Haywood Securities upgraded NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank started coverage on NexGen Energy in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “sector outperform” rating for the company.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

