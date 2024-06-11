Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 17,300 Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Cameco stock opened at $53.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.66 and a 200-day moving average of $46.44. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $56.24.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $470.29 million for the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 4.60%. On average, analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

