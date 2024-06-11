Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Sells 16,541 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 90.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,765 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,541 shares during the quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Watsco by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Watsco by 35.0% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Watsco by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Watsco by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Watsco by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 98 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $463.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 0.88. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.58 and a 52-week high of $491.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $452.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $421.45.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $2.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WSO. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $404.25.

In other Watsco news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total transaction of $2,487,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Watsco news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total transaction of $2,487,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total transaction of $366,759.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $838,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

