Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 72,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GRFS. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grifols in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Grifols during the third quarter worth $303,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Grifols by 16.4% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,574,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Grifols during the third quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Grifols by 8.2% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 11,061,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,100,000 after purchasing an additional 835,253 shares during the last quarter.

Grifols Stock Performance

GRFS stock opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.98. Grifols, S.A. has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Grifols Profile

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand's disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer's disease.

