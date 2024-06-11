Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,443 shares during the quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Middleby by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,696,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,621,000 after purchasing an additional 198,859 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Middleby by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 617,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,953,000 after purchasing an additional 13,632 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Middleby by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 505,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,449,000 after purchasing an additional 16,813 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Middleby by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 494,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,770,000 after purchasing an additional 217,618 shares during the period. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Middleby during the 4th quarter worth about $51,736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MIDD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Middleby from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. William Blair raised Middleby to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Middleby from $166.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Middleby news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $252,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,803.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $252,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,803.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total value of $32,237.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,204.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Middleby Price Performance

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $126.46 on Tuesday. The Middleby Co. has a twelve month low of $109.59 and a twelve month high of $161.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.32.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $926.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.05 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Middleby Profile

(Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

Featured Stories

