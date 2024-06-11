Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Invests $1.09 Million in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 31,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,080,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,869,000. Ancient Art L.P. purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,429,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,316,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,484,000 after buying an additional 1,061,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Price Performance

ALLY opened at $38.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.84 and a 200-day moving average of $36.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.41. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.54 and a 12-month high of $41.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 48.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.17.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

