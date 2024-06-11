Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Invests $1.04 Million in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 313,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.28% of Coherus BioSciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 10.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,782,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,585,000 after purchasing an additional 932,476 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the third quarter worth about $3,277,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 64.7% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 666,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 261,800 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $719,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the third quarter worth about $546,000. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHRS opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.63.

Coherus BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CHRS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $77.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Coherus BioSciences Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments primarily in the United States. The company develops UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; LOQTORZI, a novel PD-1 inhibitor; and Casdozokitug, an investigational recombinant human immunoglobulin isotype G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 27.

