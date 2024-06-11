Verition Fund Management LLC Buys 58,068 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 264,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,068 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $8,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 76,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 642,090 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,571,000 after buying an additional 77,546 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 20,618 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 10,439 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,513,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

NYSE SU opened at $38.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.03 and its 200-day moving average is $35.22. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.07 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 15.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SU

About Suncor Energy

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.