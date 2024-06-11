Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 11,026 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,626,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,855,000 after acquiring an additional 35,731 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $1,021,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $1,181,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Hormel Foods stock opened at $30.58 on Tuesday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $41.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.44 and a 200-day moving average of $32.77.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.71%.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 68,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on HRL shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Featured Articles

