Verition Fund Management LLC Buys 31,613 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 123.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 31,613 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $7,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNI. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $124.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.00. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $134.02. The company has a market cap of $79.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 39.08%.

CNI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.32.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

