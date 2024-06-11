Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Harley-Davidson Stock Down 0.5 %

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $34.19 on Tuesday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $44.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

