Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Invests $1.20 Million in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $147,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

FXI stock opened at $26.76 on Tuesday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $30.54. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.28 and a 200-day moving average of $24.42.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

