Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 59,880 Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 59,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 21.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $20.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.50. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.84 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.31.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.40 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 68.02% and a net margin of 1.64%. As a group, analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.52%.

In other Albertsons Companies news, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 365,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,433,793.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $493,086.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,877.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $2,035,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 365,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,433,793.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACI. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Roth Mkm upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.45.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

